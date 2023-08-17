Trump's support has 'flat-lined' since Manhattan indictment: MSNBC analyst

According to MSNBC contributor Steve Rattner, Donald Trump's contribution haul after each indictment has shown a precipitous drop and that his support in the Republican primary polls, while high, has flatlined and is showing no improvement.
During his appearance on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" the business analyst displayed multiple charts showing the former president's donations intake with another showing the relationship hip to his standings in the poll.
Speaking with the hosts he explained, "I have some other numbers that are also interesting relative to his fund-raising. Go back to his 2019 campaign, Trump raised in just the second quarter when he announced in 2019 over $100 million, a combination of small donors, big donors and various committees. This time around, he's raised just a bit over $40 million even if you include the RNC and his money, so his fund-raising at least so far in this cycle is a good bit less than it was last time."
"Now, that said, of course, his fund-raising relative to the other Republicans is still much stronger," he continued. "$35 million raised in the second quarter versus 20 for DeSantis and much less for Haley, Scott and so forth," he continued. "So the interesting question that we are going to face is what the impact of this latest set of indictments are going be on his fund-raising."
"His polling numbers have stayed quite strong -- these are polling averages -- he did get that bump after the New York indictment but, since then, he's actually flat-lined even as DeSantis has lost 10 percentage points of his popularity which has gone to some of the bottom tier candidates," he added.
"Clearly his fund-raising and campaign finances are not going as well as they did last time and in part because he's spending so much of his donors' money that they think is going to his campaign on his legal bills," he summed up.
