'Safety risk' Trump should be put in 'solitary confinement': MSNBC's Katie Phang

MSNBC's Katie Phang said on Sunday that locking former President Donald Trump up in solitary confinement would be justified if he is convicted of committing the dozens of felonies he has been charged with so far.

While appearing on Alex Witt's show, Phang discussed along with guest host Richard Lui the logistical challenges of imprisoning Trump given that he is entitled to 24-7 protection from the United States Secret Service.

"I offered this solution the other day: Put him in solitary confinement," she said. "And then, he won't have exposure to the general population and then he won't be a safety risk, a security risk."

While prisons in the United States do place some inmates in solitary confinement, many human rights organizations have decried the practice as torture.

Additionally, keeping Trump in solitary confinement for potentially decades may not be feasible, as defense lawyer Danny Cevallos told the show that Trump is in for a lengthy jail stint if convicted.

"Just the base offense level has him at 15 to 21 months, that would be the recommended sentence," he said. "But once you start the add-ons in the guidelines — for example, did he substantially obstruct the proceedings?... Probably a judge would conclude, if he's convicted, that he did. Then, the numbers start going up dramatically. You get up to 70 months, 87 months."

