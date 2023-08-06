Trump attorney: Trump's 'I'm coming after you' statement is 'clearly' not a threat

Jesse Binnall, an attorney for Donald Trump, insisted on Sunday that the former president had not threatened witnesses or the prosecution in the election interference case against him.

During an interview on Newsmax, Binnall was asked about a recent statement Trump made after being indicted for the third time.

"IF YOU GO AFTER ME, I'M COMING AFTER YOU!" Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

"The judge now gave Trump's legal team until 5 p.m. tomorrow to respond to the government's request because now special Jack Smith says because of this, he's afraid because — and even if you look at all of the media reports — they said he's vowing retribution," Newsmax host Lidia Curanaj told Binnall. "Really? Do you think that's what that post meant?"

"No, it clearly didn't," Binnall replied. "And here's the issue, is that the prosecution in this case badly, badly wants to shut Donald Trump up. And more importantly, they want to make it so the American people cannot see any of the evidence they have in this case, because there is an overwhelming amount of evidence that will exonerate Donald Trump. And so that's really what this protective order is."

The attorney said the motion for a protective order was "shocking."

"And this protective order really is aimed at silencing the media or really blindfolding the media from even seeing a lot of the evidence in this case," he claimed. "And Jack Smith doesn't care that at the end of the day, an appellate court overturns this conviction because it's blatantly unconstitutional, because he thinks the process is the punishment."

