The Proud Boy jury knew 'who is actually accountable' and that should worry Trump: former prosecutor
Proud Boys leader charged for role in pro-Trump Capitol riots Joe Biggs. (Screenshot)

Reflecting on the harsh sentences handed down to convicted Proud Boys this past week for their part in the Jan. 6 insurrection, a former U.S. attorney suggested their fate and how quickly a D.C. jury found them guilty should alarm Donald Trump.

Speaking with host Ayman Mohyeldin, former prosecutor Cynthia Alksne cited the Proud Boy cases as a good reason why the former president has been fighting to get his Jan 6 trial overseen by Judge Tanya Chutkan moved.

Speaking with the host, she explained that the juries who have been hearing cases related to the Capitol riot are locals who saw firsthand how it disrupted their lives and that is likely coloring their views of the defendants.

And that is bad news for Donald Trump.

"Cynthia, we have about a minute left," the MSNBC host prompted. "Legally speaking, do these convictions bode badly for Donald Trump, as he faces the charges or his allegations in [special counsel] Jack Smith's January 6 investigation?"

"Yes, they do," she replied. "Because these are jurors in D.C. These are people who have experienced the Capitol riot, these are people who are locked down, these are people who know these police officers who were beaten severely. They've seen that on their local television stations in addition to the national television stations. They counted on these people to protect them over the years and this is what's happened."

"And this is the jury pool going into this knows who is actually accountable," she added. "And that's why Donald Trump doesn't want to go to trial in D.C., because he knows this jury pool is affected and it's a problem for them because of this local jury is the jury that experienced the riot with these police officers."

