Trump making plans to fight to stay in office after Congress certifies election: report

Figuring he has nothing left to lose, Donald Trump is reportedly planning on fighting to remain president to the bitter end and beyond after Congress meets on January 6th to formally count the votes cast by the Electoral College and hand the presidency to former Vice President Joe Biden.

According to a report at the Daily Beast, Trump is hyping up a "Stop the Steal" rally on that day, but that won't be the end of it for him as the country moves on towards the January 20th inauguration.

The report notes that the president is "undeterred" by his string of court losses and "... has told advisers and close associates that he wants to keep fighting in court past Jan. 6 if members of Congress, as expected, end up certifying the electoral college results."

According to one person close to the president who did not want to be identified, "The way he sees it is: Why should I ever let this go?… How would that benefit me?"

As for his January 6th rally which he promoted on Twitter on Saturday, the president is reportedly pressing aides on ideas to make ramp up the exposure including the possibilities of showing up to make a speech or even, as the report notes, ordering a flyover by military jets.

"On the day itself, protesters plan to meet in the northeast corner of the Capitol complex, where they'll hear from a list of speakers that includes Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ), Trump adviser Roger Stone, and Rep-elect Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), who has supported the QAnon conspiracy theory. Trump has promoted the protest on Twitter, urging his supporters to attend," the report states.

