'Looming question' of Trump indictment for seditious conspiracy after last week's revelations: legal expert

In an interview with the Guardian, Kimberley Wehle, a professor of law at the University of Baltimore, claimed that the investigation of Donald Trump and his connection to the events of Jan 6th appears to be ramping up and now there is the "looming question" over whether he will be charged with sedition.

With the Guardian's Richard Luscombe writing, "No single week in the year since Trump left the White House has been as dramatic, or for him as potentially catastrophic, as the one just passed," he added that there is a belief that a criminal indictment is "one step closer."

According to Wehle, revelations of a plan to seize swing-state voting machines with an assist from the military is making the job of the House committee investigating the Capitol riot easier.

“He’s Teflon Don, he said he could shoot somebody on Fifth Avenue and survive it, his supporters are going to support him no matter what, but I’m starting to think more and more that the walls are closing in on this guy,” she explained before adding, "The looming question is whether Trump will be indicted along with 11 others so far for seditious conspiracy [over the 6 January Capitol attack]. To me that’s the biggest turn of events … the justice department believes they have evidence beyond a reasonable doubt of an agreement, a meeting of minds to overturn a legitimate election."

The law professor went further and predicted, "And that there are a lot of high-level people that are looped into it, including potentially Donald Trump himself, and of course he’s not president, so he’s not immune from prosecution anymore.”

According to Wehle, the Georgia investigation into Trump's meddling with the election results also looks like a strong case.

“The most immediate thing is the grand jury in Georgia because there’s audio of him trying to get [secretary of state] Brad Raffensperger to ‘find’ votes. Under Georgia election laws as I read them that is potentially a crime," she explained.

