'We are bracing for the worst': Lawmaker says Fulton County is ready if Trump followers attack
Thousands of Trump supporters gather at the Supreme Court to show their support for President Trump after the election. (Shutterstock.com)

The Fulton County courthouse is "bracing for the worst," said Georgia state Rep. Tanya Miller ahead of Donald Trump's booking at the jail.

Speaking on MSNBC Thursday, Miller explained that after what was seen on Jan. 6, law enforcement must be prepared.

"So, we in Fulton County are bracing for the worst," she said. "I can tell you that our law enforcement partners, the Fulton County sheriff, Atlanta Police Department, all of the metro area police departments are on high alert. They're prepared to move swiftly should any sort of disturbance turn violent. But absolutely, we have to be on high alert, understanding the history that is associated with this former president and some of his followers."

Legal analysts were already sounding the alarm on Wednesday as Trump called for a "rally at the courthouse," encouraging his supporters to show up.

"This isn't going to be a good scene," said lawyer Joshua Schiffer.

But calling for protests hasn't been successful for him as of late. MSNBC host Rachel Maddow ridiculed the former president for failing to mobilize much more than a baker's dozen people

“They turned out in the streets for him then, he has said he wants that again," said Maddow on Monday night. "He’s said it explicitly. He said publicly that if he were to be indicted, ‘I hope we are going to have in this country, the biggest protests we have ever had.’”

“Turns out the former leader does not snap his fingers and command a nationwide crippling uprising in his or her name," she said of the 2020 loser. "I mean, even in our country ... where he overtly, publicly tried to make it happen. It failed. He failed. He wanted that, he promised it, he was counting on it, and therefore a lot of a country was counting on that being a consequence of this part of the process.”

See the full video in the clip below or at the link here.


