'Mnuchin lied about it, Trump lied about it!': Dem lawmaker goes off after release of Trump's taxes
Steve Mnuchin, Donald Trump (Photo vua Mandel Ngan for AFP)

During an appearance on MSNBC on Saturday, Rep Bill Pascrell (D-NJ) went on an extensive tirade about Donald Trump and the little to no amount he paid in taxes following the public release of the former president's 2015-2020 tax returns.

Along the way, he launched a broadside at former Treasury secretary Steve Mnuchin for lying to Congress and running interference for his former boss.

Speaking with host Mehdi Hasan, the New Jersey Democrat raged at how Trump used the courts to keep his tax returns hidden until two years after he was ousted from the White House.

"Congressman, the top Republican on your committee, Rep. Kevin Brady (R-TX) called the release of tax documents 'unprecedented.'He said Democrats have unleashed a 'dangerous new political weapon...In the long run Democrats will come to regret it.' How do you respond to that?" the MSNBC host prompted.

"It is interesting that you mention that name," the Democratic lawmaker replied. "I have great respect for Kevin. He's a hard worker. I don't agree with him on the subject of taxation and being fair one iota."

"He's the guy I went to!" Pascrell exclaimed. "He was the chairman of the committee at the time and I said, 'Let's do this together.' He had no part of it. In fact, you want to know something? He laughed at me. I don't like to be laughed at, I'm from Patterson, New Jersey. Don't laugh at what I am trying to do in earnest. Don't try to undermine what's the people's responsibility."

Citing 26 U.S. Code § 6103, on the "Confidentiality and disclosure of returns and return information," he continued. "It's very clear. And Mnuchin lied about it. Trump lied about it! It's in clear language. I'm not a lawyer, anyone can understand it."

"All I did was," he continued before changing gears and exclaiming, "They wasted our time and they wasted our money, besides the fact that he talked to both sides of his mouth that he would give us the public those taxes. It took these guys six years."

Watch below or at the link:

MSNBC 12 31 2022 09 48 40 youtu.be

