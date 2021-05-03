Trump's voting machine conspiracy theories being smothered in a 'slow painful death': analysis

Former President Donald Trump is still trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election, and has been hyping up the supposed "audit" that his staunch political allies are conducting of Arizona's vote totals.

However, the Washington Post's Aaron Blake writes in a piece of news analysis that many of Trump's earlier conspiracy theories about rigged voting machines are suffering a "slow, painful death" thanks to lawsuits filed by Dominion Voting Systems against the former president's allies.

"One by one, [Trump allies have] succumbed to legal pressure by issuing corrections, clarifications or apologies," Blake explains. "The latest legal target to tuck its tail is the conservative cable news channel Newsmax, which released a statement Friday night apologizing to Eric Coomer, a top official at Dominion Voting Systems, who filed a suit against Newsmax in December... And meanwhile, just a few days before, a lawsuit from voters claiming a vast conspiracy involving Dominion and various state officials in swing states was dismissed after the plaintiffs withdrew their claims."

In fact, one of the very few Trump supporters out there who has not yet walked back any of his statements has been MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, who has soldiered on despite the fact that even Trump-loving One America News slapped his voter fraud "documentary" with a lengthy disclaimer.

