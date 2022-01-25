Everything you need to know about what’s next in the legal problems for Donald Trump and his allies

Last week, former President Donald Trump had the worst several days of his legal woes yet -- and he's far from alone in facing legal problems.

Business Insider has outlined a list of Trump's allies who are facing their own legal challenges and they include Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg, who will appear in a Manhattan courtroom for the criminal case alleging fraud. Prosecutors have obtained 6 million pages of documents and a 115-page filing from the New York Attorney General showed a long list of financial decisions that misled investors and banks and possibly scored a tax break based on other manipulated information.

Weisselberg is to appear Monday, Jan. 31.

Trump has also been fighting the National Archives turning over any of the documents from his presidency, but the Supreme Court last week blocked his attempt. Trump's lawyers asked that nothing be turned over to the House Select Committee investigating Jan. 6 at least until Friday, Feb. 4. After the Supreme Court decision, however, the documents are on their way while Trump decides what to do next.

Donald Trump's 2017 Presidential inaugural committee (PIC) is set to appear in court Thursday, Feb. 17 after allegations of the illegal misuse of funds. In another investigation, Trump's inaugural committee chairman, Tom Barrack, was arrested for participating in an illegal political influence campaign at the urging of the government of the United Arab Emirates.

Just weeks ago, prosecutors focused on Trump's children, Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr. for not paying hotel bills, over-billing the committee to funnel money from the PIC to Trump hotels, and other potential allegations.

Monday, April 4, Trump will face the end of another special grand jury empaneled as part of another criminal probe into his company's finances. Indictments are expected to come afterward.

A civil lawsuit against the Trump Org. is slated to begin jury selection on Monday, May 2.

That same day, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis will present her findings to the special grand jury empaneled there to investigate possible election fraud after Trump demanded the Georgia secretary of state "find 11,780 votes" so he could overturn the 2020 election there. Trump maintains he did nothing wrong. She said that she expects to decide whether to announce indictments by June 1.

Wednesday, June 29 will bring to light the infamous "Celebrity Apprentice" tapes that could verify allegations that the Trump Organization used the show to score cash as part of a pyramid scheme. The Trump members have tried to put the case on hold, to no avail. This too could bring Ivanka and Don Jr. into a possible indictment.

You can see more details about the cases at BusinessInsider.

