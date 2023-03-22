Legal expert identifies Trump’s three biggest legal threats: ‘If I was Trump's lawyer, I would be worried’

Speaking on CNN this Wednesday, former federal prosecutor Elie Honig talked about the current legal threats facing Donald Trump, saying that the former president should be concerned.

Honig first addressed Special Counsel Jack Smith's investigation into Trump alleged mishandling of classified documents, where an appeals court in Washington, D.C. has ordered one of Trump's lawyers to him to testify before a federal grand jury.

"This tells us that the Justice Department believes and was able to prove to the satisfaction of a federal judge that Donald Trump committed a crime and the crime here appears to be obstruction," Honig said. "The theory is that Donald Trump lied to the FBI through his lawyers about those classified documents. It is important to keep in mind the burden of proof here is lower than it would be at trial."

In regards to Trump's alleged hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election, Honig said that the grand jury's failure to meet today in spite of rumors that Trump would be indicted could be due to three things: one, that the grand jury wants to take time to consider more evidence; two, "there's a witness that the DA wants to call that wasn't available today"; and three, that Trump already negotiated an "actual surrender will happen on a certain day."

Honig went on to say that while he has faith in Manhattan D.A. Alvin Bragg as a prosecutor, he questions the wisdom of bringing a "historic" case against a former president over what is basically a "bookkeeping failure."

According to Honig, the biggest threat Trump faces in the case regarding his attempt to overturn the 2020 election results in the state of Georgia.

