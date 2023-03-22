Legal expert identifies Trump’s three biggest legal threats: ‘If I was Trump's lawyer, I would be worried’

President Donald Trump, speaks to the media in the Rose Garden at the White House. (Shutterstock.com)
Speaking on CNN this Wednesday, former federal prosecutor Elie Honig talked about the current legal threats facing Donald Trump, saying that the former president should be concerned.
Honig first addressed Special Counsel Jack Smith's investigation into Trump alleged mishandling of classified documents, where an appeals court in Washington, D.C. has ordered one of Trump's lawyers to him to testify before a federal grand jury.
"This tells us that the Justice Department believes and was able to prove to the satisfaction of a federal judge that Donald Trump committed a crime and the crime here appears to be obstruction," Honig said. "The theory is that Donald Trump lied to the FBI through his lawyers about those classified documents. It is important to keep in mind the burden of proof here is lower than it would be at trial."
In regards to Trump's alleged hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election, Honig said that the grand jury's failure to meet today in spite of rumors that Trump would be indicted could be due to three things: one, that the grand jury wants to take time to consider more evidence; two, "there's a witness that the DA wants to call that wasn't available today"; and three, that Trump already negotiated an "actual surrender will happen on a certain day."
Honig went on to say that while he has faith in Manhattan D.A. Alvin Bragg as a prosecutor, he questions the wisdom of bringing a "historic" case against a former president over what is basically a "bookkeeping failure."
According to Honig, the biggest threat Trump faces in the case regarding his attempt to overturn the 2020 election results in the state of Georgia.
Police are looking into an incident in which a man in a small upstate New York community outside Buffalo screamed racial slurs at a Black couple and called for Black and Latino people to be killed, reported The Daily Beast on Wednesday.
"Kevin and Cheryl Moses, a married Black couple, went to the Aldi’s in Cheektowaga — just outside of Buffalo — on Monday, according to The Buffalo News. Kevin shopped while Cheryl waited in the car, and when he returned, his wife complained that a man in another vehicle had allegedly hit their car," reported Brooke Leigh Howard. "Kevin told the local outlet that when he confronted the driver, the man quickly became aggressive and attacked him with racial slurs."
"'You are a fucking n-----,' the man says, turning around to face the camera. 'You’re not even fucking animal,'" the report continued. "'Kill all n------!' the man then chants after closing the trunk to his Scion and before putting away his shopping cart back at the supermarket. 'Kill all s-----!' Kevin urges the man to provide his name. 'Go away, n----- boy!' the man shouts instead. 'You are an example of an ignorant man, sir,' Kevin says."
According to the report, Kevin told the man “You just made YouTube!” after he walked back to the car, to which the man responded, “Why don’t you call the police like n------,” and told him more Black people should have been murdered in the TOPS supermarket shooting.
That attack, which killed 10 Black shoppers, was committed by a white supremacist who believed in the "Great Replacement," a conspiracy theory that mass immigration and births of nonwhite people are deliberate population engineering to crowd out white people from existence in countries where they are currently a majority.
Police in Cheektowaga say they are investigating the incident, saying, “We take these incidents very seriously and are using all our resources to investigate it and will work with the Erie County District Attorney’s Office to determine if criminal charges will be pursued.”
A former top Dept. of Justice official says a federal judge’s expedited ruling ordering an attorney for Donald Trump to testify against his client before a grand jury and hand over documents very well may be related to “national security.”
U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell ruled that DOJ Special Counsel Jack Smith had successfully made the case Donald Trump may have committed a crime, via his attorneys, in his classified documents case. That finding allowed her to invoke the crime-fraud exception, and order Trump attorney Evan Corcoran to testify before the grand jury investigating the ex-president’s unlawful retention and refusal to return hundreds of classified documents.
Former FBI General Counsel Andrew Weissman, who also worked for Special Counsel Robert Mueller and headed the DOJ’s Criminal Fraud Section, Wednesday afternoon on MSNBC said it’s possible Judge Howell’s expedited decisions were related to national security.
Tuesday night Judge Howell ordered DOJ to provide information by 6:00 AM Wednesday.
“I’ve never seen anything that quick. It’s very hard to know why. I have to say, to me, when I think about what can be a plausible reason– and this is pure speculation – is that there must be something in the papers that gave the judges concern about national security implications, because it’s such a short timeframe.”
“The reason this is a bombshell is you could end up with Evan Corcoran as a key, fundamental witness against Donald Trump in an obstruction of justice case and a false statements case,” Weissman adds.
According to Politico, Wednesday’s appeals court ruling “effectively permits the Justice Department to circumvent Trump’s attorney-client privilege after a lower-court judge found that the documents likely contain evidence of a crime.”
The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said the Russians had tried to close in on the city with a pincer movement, but that the fresh attempt to encircle Bakhmut from the north and south failed.
"The enemy continued his efforts to capture the city, with significant losses of troops and weapons," wrote the General Staff in Kyiv on Facebook in its daily situation report.
The military also said there had been an overall "decrease in the momentum" of attacks on Bakhmut by the Russian forces.
The battlefield claims could not be independently verified.
The British Defence Ministry had earlier said that there was "a chance" that the Russian assault on Bakhmut was "losing the limited momentum it had obtained." This is in part due to the re-deployment of some Russian units to elsewhere on the front, the analysts said.
Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the front line near Bakhmut, where he presented medals to soldiers and went to a military hospital with the governor of the Donetsk region, Pavlo Kyrylenko.
Bakhmut has been the site of intense fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces for months.
If Moscow's forces manage to overpower the town, analysts say this would open a route to the major cities of Slovyansk and Kramatorsk for Russian troops. That would bring them closer to the complete conquest of the Donetsk region, one of the Kremlin's stated aims since starting the full-scale war.
Zelensky later travelled to Kharkiv, where he praised the city for its resistance to sustained attacks by Russian forces last year.
He presented Mayor Ihor Terekhov with the insignia of a "Hero City of Ukraine," in honour of residents' resistance to Russian attacks last year.
"Kharkiv is a real hero city," Zelensky said, according to the UNIAN news agency. "Thanks to its citizens, this beautiful city, along with other cities, is defending our independence."
A Ukrainian counteroffensive in Kharkiv in May last year prevented Russian troops from pushing further into the country's north-east. The fighting led to high losses on both sides.
Following his visit, Zelensky spoke of the destruction but also the hope that he had seen.
"It is painful to see the towns in the Donbass over which Russia has brought terrible suffering and ruins," he said in his evening video address, mentioning "hourly air raid sirens, constant threat of shelling, a constant threat to life."
But despite the severe destruction and suffering, there is hope in those areas. "You can feel it," he said.
"We will do everything so that the blue and yellow colours can continue their liberation movement and normal life can return to our whole country, from Donetsk to the border," he added, referring to the nation's flag.
He also announced Kyiv's response to Russia's recent attacks targetting cities with combat drones. "We will definitely respond to any attack by the occupiers on our cities," Zelensky said.
"To all Russian attacks we will respond militarily, politically and legally."
At least 14 people were killed in Russian attacks including along the front line in the east and south of Ukraine, and 24 were injured, according to the Ukrainian army press service.
Zelensky referred to the attacks as a new "Russian terror."
"I saw a lot of destruction today in the surrounding area. But the most important thing is victory," he said in an earlier video. Everything will be rebuilt, he promised.
Meanwhile, Russia's anti-aircraft defence and sailors from its Black Sea fleet shot down three Ukrainian drones over Crimea, a Russian official on the Russian-occupied peninsula said.
The shootings caused explosions which broke windows, but there were no casualties, according to Mikhail Razvozhayev, who is governor of Sevastopol in the south-western part of Crimea.
"Warships were not hit," he said.
Russia took control of the peninsula in 2014 and launched an all-out invasion of Ukraine some 13 months ago. Ukraine is determined to free Crimea from Russian control, along with other territory more recently occupied.
Incidents involving drones have occurred in various parts of Crimea, sometimes causing serious damage, injuries and even deaths. The drone attacks have forced Russia to significantly increase its military effort in Crimea.