‘He's trying to get this man killed’: Keith Olbermann warns against Trump’s fiery rhetoric against Manhattan DA

Political commentator Keith Olbermann has had it with Donald Trump’s fiery rhetoric.

On Thursday, the former ESPN anchor and current Countdown podcast host unloaded on the ex-president over incendiary comments directed at Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, among others.

Olbermann in a Twitter thread said Trump was “channeling January 6th again” after the former president called the Manhattan DA a “Soros-backed animal” in one post on his Truth Social website, and appearing in a photo holding a baseball bat next to a photo of Bragg in another post.

“He's trying to get this man (Bragg) killed,” Olbermann said.

Bragg is investigating alleged hush money payments to Stormy Daniels, which is among four criminal investigations Trump is under.

RELATED: George Conway explains why 'narcissistic sociopathic' Trump is flailing and lashing out

A Fulton County, Georgia grand jury is investigating Trump for election interference, and the Department of Justice is conducting separate probes over the handling of classified documents and Trump’s role in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

Trump in an all-caps post called the Manhattan DA a “(George) SOROS BACKED ANIMAL WHO JUST DOESN’T CARE ABOUT RIGHT OR WRONG NO MATTER HOW MANY PEOPLE ARE HURT. THIS IS NO LEGAL SYSTEM, THIS IS THE GESTAPO, THIS IS RUSSIA AND CHINA, BUT WORSE. DISGRACEFUL.”

Trump, in a separate post, took aim at all of those investigating him — including special counsel Jack Smith, who the former president called a “Radical Lunatic Bombthrower.”

“District Attorney Bragg is a danger to our Country, and should be removed immediately, along with Radical Lunatic Bombthrower Jack Smith, who is harassing and intimidating innocent people at levels not seen before, 'Get Trump' Letitia James, the worst Attorney General in the United States, and Atlanta D.A. Fani Willis, who is trying to make PERFECT phone calls into a plot to destroy America, but reigns over the most violent Crime Scene in America, and does nothing about it!” Trump wrote.

Olbermann urged federal authorities to arrest Trump over “terrorist” statements.

“Trump has today issued repeated stochastic terrorist calls for his cult to "remove" the "animal" Alvin Bragg - and use a baseball bat,” Olbermann tweeted.

“@DHSgov and @TheJusticeDept need to arrest him, today. No perp walk, no bail. He's trying to get this man killed. Period. Enough.”

ALSO IN THE NEWS: Rape kit exam performed on 19-year-old found dead near Murdaugh estate in 2015