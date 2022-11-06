Truth Social users -- led by Don Trump Jr -- have grown increasingly 'unhinged' before the election
Don Trump Jr. (Photo by Gage Skidmore on Flickr)

According to a report from the Guardian's Adam Gabbatt, with the midterm election just days away, users of Donald Trump's troubled Truth Social platform are going off the rails with new conspiracy theories about a stolen election, vicious attacks on Democrats and a growing obsession with something they call "BlueAnon."

As Gabbatt notes, at the center of riling up the supporters of the former president is his son, Don Trump Jr., one of the more "prominent agitators" on the site.

According to his report, "Truth Social has always been a platform for lies and obfuscations; about the 2020 election, the Democratic party, vaccines, Hunter Biden. But with less than a week before the election, the platform and its users have become even more unhinged."

He then added, "The site, formed as Trump’s alternative to Twitter after he was banned from that platform in the wake of the January 6 insurrection, is awash with false theories about how the Democratic party is attempting to manipulate the midterm vote, false claims about the attack on Paul Pelosi, Nancy Pelosi’s husband, and false accusations about Democratic candidates themselves."

ALSO IN THE NEWS: Trump sets off firestorm among conservatives for attack on DeSantis

At the center of the far-right conservative feeding frenzy sits Don Jr. with his flood of memes and conspiracy theory mongering, wrote Gabbatt.

"In the run-up to the election, Trump Jr has used the platform to echo rightwing talking points about vaccines, drugs, Ukraine and a host of other issues. His posts are eagerly lapped up by fellow Truthers, and he isn’t the only thought leader on the platform," he wrote before adding, "The unusually named Catturd2 has emerged as one of Truth Social’s tastemakers since the site launched, and with more than 760,000 followers – Kevin McCarthy, the Republican House minority speaker has only 54,000 and Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s on-off friend and lawyer, has 89,000 – when Catturd2 speaks, people listen."

Typical of Catturd2's commentary is his comment, "Every single Democrat candidate is a complete weirdo psychopath,” which gained over 6,000 likes.

According to the Guardian report, ballot drop boxes have become the latest obsession, with posters passing along new conspiracy theories in the belief that the 2022 midterms will be rife with voter fraud.

The report also notes that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is also doing her part to inflame tensions before the election, posting on Truth Social, "There are more Democrat conspiracy theories & theorists on Twitter than Qanon ever produced," then adding, "Most have blue check marks, post their pronouns, support war in Ukraine, are triple vaxxed & boosted, and work in corporate media, Hollywood, or the government. Blueanon is dangerous.”

You can read more here.

2020 Election SmartNews