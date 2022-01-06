Here are 6 things about Jan. 6 that have been under-reported: former special counsel

Former Department of Defense special counsel Ryan Goodman crafted a list of important things that happened related to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. government that have been unreported or underreported and deserve greater amplification.

Taking to Twitter, Goodman first predicted that the day is quickly approaching when the Justice Department will take on former President Donald Trump's "co-conspirator (for lack of a better term) Jeffrey Clark as Attorney General."

It's a similar take to what former Nixon lawyer John Dean predicted after Attorney General Merrick Garland's speech on Wednesday in which he promised those "at any level" would face consequences.

Goodman then cited the timeline of Jan. 6: "3:45 p.m.: Clark tells Rosen that Trump has decided to fire Rosen and put Clark in as Attorney General. 5:30 p.m.: Trump meets Miller, Milley and agrees DOJ will be lead agency. 6:00 p.m.: Trump meets Rosen, Clark, others and backs down from firing and replacing Rosen." It was only after threats of mass resignations that Trump backed down.

Rosen denied he was told the Justice Department would be the lead agency for Jan. 6.

On Jan. 3, Goodman noted that Washington, D.C. National Guard Commander Maj. Gen Walker told Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy his "newly revised plans for Jan. 6 could reduce Guard response time down to 1 HOUR."

Walker testified to Congress that McCarthy's reaction was "concern about optics and not want Guard close to Capitol." The information was also provided in the Inspector General report.

Third, Goodman pointed to the Pentagon, which met to discuss whether or not Secretary Christopher Miller and Chairman Mark Milley should revoke the permits of the protesters for the U.S. Capitol. They ultimately didn't, but it proved they knew there was a reason for concern, and specifically cited the Capitol as the location of concern, the security plan review said.

Further, Goodman noted that Trump knew violence was coming. He cited Michael Bender's book, Frankly, We Did Win This Election, which described the pounding music that could be heard inside the White House.

"They're coming here because they want Congress to do the right thing," Trump told his aides Jan. 5. His deputy press secretary assumed they'd be peaceful, but Trump disputed his assumption.

Goodman also recalled an email from chief of staff Mark Meadows saying 10,000 troops would be present to "protect pro-Trump people" with many more on standby.

The fifth thing he wanted to draw attention to was that things were so terrifying at the Justice Department that one senior official drafted a letter anticipating Rosen being fired.

"Rosen over the course of the last week repeatedly refused the President's direct instructions to utilize the Department of Justice’s law enforcement powers for improper ends," the letter read.

Finally, Goodman cited the Norfolk, Virginia report warning that Trump's supporters were saying phrases like, "being ready for war," and calling to “get violent” at the Capitol. The report also includes a passage suggesting that the FBI was still more concerned about counterprotesters to the Trump protesters and a clash between the two groups that could turn violent. Ultimately, no counterprotesters appeared.

Goodman and his colleagues at Just Security have created a repository for all of the documents relating to Jan. 6 at their website.

