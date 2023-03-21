'Civil war': Violent online threats surge ahead of possible Trump indictment

As America braces for what would be the first indictment of a former president in the nation’s history, a surge in threats and violent rhetoric has law enforcement officials alarmed, CBS News reports.

Intelligence sources told the news outlet that the threats are from violent domestic extremists in connection with the potential indictment of Donald Trump. But authorities have not deemed any specific threat to be credible, the report said.

Online posts that include calling for a civil war warned that indicting Trump would be a “red line” that would trigger more violence than the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, the report said.

The threats mostly target law enforcement, judges and government officials viewed as central to a “political persecution of Trump.”

Trump has done little to tamp down the rhetoric.

In an all-caps post on Saturday on his Truth Social website, Trump indicated he expects to be arrested Tuesday in connection with the Manhattan investigation into alleged hush money payments for adult film star Stormy Daniels.

The former president urged his supporters to rally on his behalf.

"IT'S TIME!!!" Trump wrote. "WE JUST CAN'T ALLOW THIS ANYMORE. THEY'RE KILLING OUR NATION AS WE SIT BACK & WATCH. WE MUST SAVE AMERICA!PROTEST, PROTEST, PROTEST!!!"

Manhattan District Alvin Bragg in an email to staffers obtained by CBS News said his office will not be intimidated by such threats.

"We do not tolerate attempts to intimidate our office or threaten the rule of law in New York," Bragg wrote.

"Our law enforcement partners will ensure that any specific or credible threats against the office will be fully investigated and that the proper safeguards are in place so all 1,600 of us have a secure work environment."

The New York case is among four criminal investigations the former president is under.

A Fulton County, Georgia grand jury is investigating Trump for election interference, and the Department of Justice is conducting separate probes over the handling of classified documents and Trump’s role in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

The U.S. Capitol Police in Washington D.C. plans to have additional staffing Tuesday and Wednesday, the report said.

