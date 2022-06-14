Morning Joe rips 'unpatriotic' Bill Barr for staying silent about Trump's 'crazy' lies until he was placed under oath

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough shamed Bill Barr for remaining silent about Donald Trump's election lies until he was put under penalty of perjury.

The former attorney general told the House select committee that Trump's conspiracy theories about the election were ridiculous nonsense, and claimed that he told him so, but Barr did not come forward to warn the public until they both were long out of office.

"Even after he left, he leaves, he gives this positive statement when he is leaving, then I believe when he is asked in March about Trump, he said he'd vote for him again," Scarborough said. "'I appreciate the opportunity to update you this afternoon,' he wrote in his resignation department review of the voter fraud allegations in the 2020 election and how these allegations will continue to be pursued."

"He knew it was a lie," Scarborough continued. "He said it was, quote, 'bullsh*t, yet he puts in departure a note about how we're going to continue pursuing these allegations that Barr says repeatedly he knows is a lie, then he says later he'd vote for him again. That's just unpatriotic. I mean, I don't want to get too melodramatic. I think it's sick, there's just no excuse. Especially, it's always sick, but the way people in Washington think, 'Oh, I have to protect my career,' don't really understand you protecting your career more than, you know, protecting the flag, protecting the Constitution. Barr's career is over, he was at the end of the career. He soiled his reputation to go back and work for Trump. When he figured out that Trump was crazy, his words, out of his mind, detached from reality, he still was sucking up to him, even at the end."

"What was it worth for you, Bill?" he added. "Just what was it worth? I don't get it."



