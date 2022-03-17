Wisconsin GOP close to fisticuffs as Trump’s decertification scheme causes Republican civil war: report
State Representative Timothy Ramthun on Facebook.

One of Donald Trump's most prominent backers in Wisconsin considered violence against his own GOP leader for not going along with the widely-panned scheme to decertify the 2020 election in the state, which was won by Joe Biden.

"A Republican state lawmaker and candidate for governor said he wanted to punch Assembly Speaker Robin Vos 'right in the nose' after he kicked him out of a meeting about decertifying President Joe Biden’s 2020 win in Wisconsin," the Associated Press reported Wednesday. "Rep. Timothy Ramthun said in an online interview posted on YouTube on Wednesday that he was angry with Vos after the speaker did not allow him in the closed-door meeting that day."

Vos has received harsh criticism for refusing to go along with Ramthun's plot to overturn the election, but seemed untroubled by Ramthun's bravado, telling the AP that “Ramthun says a lot of foolish things, this is one more on the list.”

On Thursday, Trump also blasted Vos.

"Speaker Vos should do the right thing and correct the Crime of the Century—immediately! It is my opinion that other states will be doing this, Wisconsin should lead the way!" Trump wrote.

In February, The New York Times reported that the "fringe scheme" is splitting the Republican Party in Wisconsin.

"Wisconsin is closer to the next federal election than the last, but the Republican effort to overturn the election results here is picking up steam rather than fading away — and spiraling further from reality as it goes. The latest turn, which has been fueled by Mr. Trump, bogus legal theories and a new candidate for governor, is creating chaos in the Republican Party and threatening to undermine its push to win the contests this year for governor and the Senate," the newspaper reported. "The situation in Wisconsin may be the most striking example of the struggle by Republican leaders to hold together their party when many of its most animated voters simply will not accept the reality of Mr. Trump’s loss."

Trump is continuing to falsely claim he won while complaining about those who have not joined his scheme to overturn the election he lost.

"Our Country (sic) would not be in the mess it’s in if Republicans had the courage to act," Trump argued.

