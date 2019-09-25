Seth Meyers: The only thing about ‘quid pro quo’ is Trump is definitely not a pro — more like ‘quid idiot quo’

“Late Night” host Seth Meyers released his “closer look” segment Wednesday ahead of his show walking through the shocking day of news about President Donald Trump’s latest scandal.

Meyers began by showing clips of pundits and commentators speculating that the White House would never release a transcript of something if Trump did anything wrong.

“There’s no way that Trump would be dumb enough to release a transcript in which he commits a bunch of crimes like asking for a personal political favor in exchange for hundreds of millions of dollars in military aid,” Meyers said. “And then this morning Trump released notes from the call in which it turns out he was dumb enough to commit a bunch of crimes like asking for a personal political favor in exchange for hundreds of millions of dollars in military aid.”

Meyers pointed out that Trump’s call involved things like: “Joe Biden, Rudy Giuliani and said the words ‘I would like you to do me a favor.'”

“It doesn’t get more obvious than that,” Meyers continued. “It actually would have been better for Trump if the whole transcript just said ‘unintelligible.’ And when Trump asked for the favor, it wasn’t just an innocent request. As this call was happening, Trump was holding up $400 million in military aid that Ukraine desperately wanted from the U.S. In fact, Trump specifically brought up the Biden stuff after the Ukranian president brought up that military aid.”

Meyers showed in the transcript where the Ukranian president said, “I would also like to thank you for your great support in the area of defense.” The very next sentence out of Trump’s mouth was, “I would like you to do us a favor though.”

“That is an obvious quid pro quo,” the Emmy-nominated host said. “The only way it’s not a quid pro quo is when it comes to committing crimes, Trump is definitely not a pro. He’s an idiot. It’s more like a quid idiot quo. He literally said, ‘I’d like you to do us a favor.’ Hey might as well have been having this meeting at his daughter’s wedding while petting a cat.”

The reference was to the “Godfather,” but Meyers confessed Trump’s pets are really Mike Pence or Rudy Giuliani.

Watch the segment below: