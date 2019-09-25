Seth Meyers: The only thing about ‘quid pro quo’ is Trump is definitely not a pro — more like ‘quid idiot quo’
“Late Night” host Seth Meyers released his “closer look” segment Wednesday ahead of his show walking through the shocking day of news about President Donald Trump’s latest scandal.
Meyers began by showing clips of pundits and commentators speculating that the White House would never release a transcript of something if Trump did anything wrong.
“There’s no way that Trump would be dumb enough to release a transcript in which he commits a bunch of crimes like asking for a personal political favor in exchange for hundreds of millions of dollars in military aid,” Meyers said. “And then this morning Trump released notes from the call in which it turns out he was dumb enough to commit a bunch of crimes like asking for a personal political favor in exchange for hundreds of millions of dollars in military aid.”
Meyers pointed out that Trump’s call involved things like: “Joe Biden, Rudy Giuliani and said the words ‘I would like you to do me a favor.'”
“It doesn’t get more obvious than that,” Meyers continued. “It actually would have been better for Trump if the whole transcript just said ‘unintelligible.’ And when Trump asked for the favor, it wasn’t just an innocent request. As this call was happening, Trump was holding up $400 million in military aid that Ukraine desperately wanted from the U.S. In fact, Trump specifically brought up the Biden stuff after the Ukranian president brought up that military aid.”
Meyers showed in the transcript where the Ukranian president said, “I would also like to thank you for your great support in the area of defense.” The very next sentence out of Trump’s mouth was, “I would like you to do us a favor though.”
“That is an obvious quid pro quo,” the Emmy-nominated host said. “The only way it’s not a quid pro quo is when it comes to committing crimes, Trump is definitely not a pro. He’s an idiot. It’s more like a quid idiot quo. He literally said, ‘I’d like you to do us a favor.’ Hey might as well have been having this meeting at his daughter’s wedding while petting a cat.”
The reference was to the “Godfather,” but Meyers confessed Trump’s pets are really Mike Pence or Rudy Giuliani.
Watch the segment below:
‘Trump looked like a beaten dog’: NBC analyst says the president ‘seems limp’
On MSNBC's "The Last Word" with Lawrence O'Donnell, NBC national affairs analyst John Heilemann explained who could be learned from Trump's demeanor during a rambling press conference at the United Nations.
"John Heilemann, who is the Donald Trump who you saw today at the United Nations?" O'Donnell asked. "That was a lifeless Donald Trump at the United Nations."
"I think deflated," Heilemann replied.
"And if not wholly defeated yet, Lawrence, I think you started to see signs of what a defeated Donald Trump would look like," he continued. "Today he seemed limp -- as if the air had been kind of taken out.
Conservative newspaper scorches Trump for giving ammo to his opponents on impeachment
President Donald Trump was blasted by the editorial board of the conservative Washington Examiner.
The headline read, "Trump put presidential powers to work for partisan politics."
"On Wednesday, to his credit, President Trump released a rough transcript of his July phone call with Ukranian (sic) President Volodymyr Zelensky," the editorial read." Certainly, Trump does not look good in the transcript."
However, they suggested it couldn't be a smoking gun because they think Democrats have always wanted impeachment.
White House staff told Trump his call with Ukraine ‘was one of his better’ phone calls with foreign leaders
As President Donald Trump's week of terrible news continues, a Washington Post report is detailing some of the behind-the-scenes conversations between the president and his White House staff.
"On Wednesday morning, aides invited roughly a dozen Republican lawmakers to the White House to preview and discuss the transcript before it was released to the public," The Post reported. "At one point, Trump called in from New York, and attendees described him as generally in a good mood — 'chagrined' but not angry, though skittish about some of the details.