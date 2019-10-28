Giuliani’s butt-dialing mishap provides the ‘smoking gun’ that leads to Trump: ex-prosecutor
Former federal prosecutor Mimi Rocah walked through all of the ways that the president’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, is in more trouble than he might think.
Former acting national security adviser Charles Kupperman refused to give a deposition to Republican and Democratic members of the Intelligence Committee Monday. MSNBC host Ayman Mohyeldin asked Rocah if it was time for Democrats to begin going to court to demand cooperation.
“I think the Democrats are in a very good position,” she explained. “They already have several, what I would consider as a former prosecutor, several smoking guns. The transcript itself — the summary is incriminating — the summary of the call. I think, obviously, Bill Taylor’s testimony; it sounds like [Gordon] Sondland — he too saw, essentially, a quid pro quo. That’s what his lawyer is trying to say anyway.”
But a key component of the case, Rocah said, is Giuliani’s carelessness.
“We have something from last week now, this recording of Rudy Giuliani talking to someone in an unguarded moment when he did not know anyone was listening,” she continued. “He says to the person in the room; we had to force them to do the investigation. He’s talking about Ukraine there. And the ‘we’ is the question but pretty clearly involves Rudy Giuliani. I think that’s a real smoking gun that no one is quite talking about it enough. I think that it could draw a straight line from Rudy Giuliani to Trump.”
She went on to say that Kupperman and former security adviser John Bolton share the same lawyer. If Bolton is willing to share the information in a book, he should be willing to testify it to Congress, she said.
Watch the clip below:
Students: We were attacked with anti-LGBT slurs, told to ‘go back’ to our country, kicked out of party for being gay
Two students studying at the University of Memphis in Tennessee say they were threatened with physical violence, taunted with homophobic slurs, told to go back to their home country, and ultimately kicked out of a party for being gay.
“We were just wanting to have a night out for fun,” Benjamin Buckley told WMC.
“He’s like, we’re being kicked out because we’re gay. I wasn’t sure if I should believe him, like is this some sort of joke,” Luke Chapman added.
White House knew of Giuliani’s ‘shadow Ukraine policy’ earlier than previously thought: report
According to a new report from NBC News, the White House knew as early as May about the campaign by President Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, to apply pressure on the Ukrainian President.
The National Security Council was reportedly alarmed to hear that top White House Europe official, Fiona Hill, had learned of Giuliani's efforts to "shake up" the leadership at a Ukrainian state-owned energy company. After learning about the involvement of Giuliani "henchmen" Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, who also helped in Giuliani's efforts to pressure Ukraine's President to dig up dirt on the Bidens, Hills informed then-National Security Adviser John Bolton about what she'd learned.
Joint Chiefs chairman has no idea if Trump’s claim that Baghdadi was ‘whimpering and crying’ is true or not
The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff was unable to confirm President Donald Trump's account of the death of Islamic State leader Ab? Bakr al-Baghdadi.
The president has repeatedly claimed that Baghdadi died "whimpering and crying," and Gen. Mark Milley said he had not verified that description.
"The secretary was asked the same question yesterday," Milley told reporters. "I know the president had planned to talk down to the unit and unit members, but I don’t know what the source of that was. I assume it was talking directly to unit and unit members.
Milley acknowledged that he had not spoken to any unit members who described Baghdadi's death in those terms.