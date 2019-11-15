Quantcast
Connect with us

GOP lawmakers will turn on Trump the moment the public leans a few more points towards impeachment: conservative

Published

1 min ago

on

According to Bulwark columnist Philip Rotner, GOP lawmakers for the moment are parroting Donald Trump’s insistence that he is innocent of any wrongdoing with regard to withholding aid to Ukraine’s president unless he was given political dirt on his political opponent, but that could quickly come to an end if certain key witnesses are allowed to testify.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the conservative columnist noted, he previously said that the president would base his defense on the simple phrase “I didn’t do it,” and — now that the impeachment hearings have started — it appears the GOP is running with the president’s spin.

“Trump’s primary congressional attack dog, Ohio congressman Jim Jordan, was the most skilled proponent of the attempt to separate Trump from the now undeniable fact that individuals working on Trump’s behalf attempted to extort a public statement by Ukraine’s president that the Bidens were under investigation for corruption,” he wrote. “But one piece of new evidence tying Trump directly to the scheme came out during Wednesday’s testimony from State Department official George Kent and Ukraine diplomat William Taylor. Taylor testified that a member of his staff overheard a telephone conversation between E.U. Ambassador Gordon Sondland and Trump the day after Trump’s July 25 phone call with Ukraine president Zelensky.”

Saying that ambassador’s revelation is a lead that needs to be followed, Rotner said the president is holding back the real bombshells in the form of White House officials who are being barred from testifying.

“Think about it,” he asked. “Trump’s defenders are arguing that all the evidence against Trump is second-hand at the same time that Trump is ordering the witnesses who have first-hand information—Mick Mulvaney, Gordon Sondland, Rudy Giuliani, possibly Rick Perry, John Bolton, and others—not to testify. That’s a nifty Catch-22.”

“If the first-hand witnesses are ultimately required to testify, they will face their own Catch-22. They can’t implicate Trump without implicating themselves. So don’t expect them to come to the rescue,” he continued. “And if any of them do link Trump directly to the scheme, it will be his word against theirs.”

ADVERTISEMENT

That point, the columnist suggests, could be the tipping point for public sentiment — and the end of GOP impeachment intransigence.

“In the end, of course, how congressional Republicans react to this will depend mostly on the flow of public opinion. If the “impeach/remove” needle ticks up even a few more points, especially in red and swing states, they may stop pretending that they believe everything Trump says,” he concluded.

You can read the whole piece here.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Devin Nunes hilariously mocked for yet another bizarre rant about nude Trump photos during impeachment

Published

21 mins ago

on

November 15, 2019

By

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) on Friday went off on a rant about Democrats purportedly trying to obtain nude photos of President Donald Trump -- his second such rant in the span of just three days.

"When you find yourself on the phone, like the Democrats did, with Russian pranksters offering nude pictures of Trump, and afterward you order your staff to follow up and get the photos, as the Democrats also did, then it might be time to ask yourself if you've gone too far," Nunes said in his opening statement ahead of House impeachment hearings.

This was the second time this week that Nunes has brought up nude Trump photos in an opening statement, which led many observers on Twitter to torch the California Republican for his seeming fixation on pornographic images of the president.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Schiff repeatedly slaps down GOP’s immediate attempts to derail second impeachment hearing

Published

23 mins ago

on

November 15, 2019

By

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) repeatedly rebuffed Republican efforts to derail the second day of public testimony in the impeachment inquiry.

Former Ukraine ambassador Marie Yovanovitch was scheduled to testify Friday about President Donald Trump and his associates pushing her out of her State Department post during a campaign to pressure the country's government to announce an investigation of Joe Biden.

After Schiff and Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA), the ranking Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, delivered their opening statements, Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) asked the chairman if he would block GOP questions.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

White House releases transcript of first Trump call to Ukraine’s president

Published

54 mins ago

on

November 15, 2019

By

The White House has released a transcript of President Donald Trump's first phone call to Ukraine's newly elected president.

Trump called Volodymyr Zelenskey on April 21 to congratulate him on his election win, and he invited the president to Ukraine for his inauguration.

"I'll look into that -- and well, give us the date and, at a very minimum, we'll have a great representative," Trump told Zelensky.

"When I owned Miss Universe," the president added, "they always had great people. Ukraine was always very well represented."

This transcript predates a July 25 call that was the subject of a whistleblower complaint that prompted a congressional impeachment inquiry.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image