WATCH LIVE: Day Three of Trump impeachment hearings

On Tuesday morning the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence will hold its third public impeachment hearing looking into allegations that President Donald Trump abused his office by attempting to pressure Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky into announcing an investigation that would benefit the president politically in return for releasing $400 million in much-needed security aid.
Both Williams and Vindman were on the July 25 phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
In an afternoon session, Ambassador Kurt Volker, a former envoy to Ukraine, and Tim Morrison, White House aide with the NSC, will testify before the House Intelligence Committee.
You can watch live coverage below beginning at 9AM ET:
Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman is set to testify about his concerns about President Donald Trump's infamous July 25th phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky -- and Republicans are reportedly getting ready to attack him.
The Washington Post reports that Vindman will likely tell lawmakers that he was "alarmed" that Trump pressured Zelensky to launch an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden, as he thought it inappropriate to drag Ukraine into domestic American politics.
Sen. Ron Johnson -- who's more deeply involved in the Ukraine scandal than any other lawmaker -- insists there's no reason for him to recuse himself from voting on impeachment.
The Wisconsin Republican, who chairs the Senate Foreign Relations Committee’s panel on Europe, has been so engaged in Ukraine matters that he could be called as a fact witness in the impeachment inquiry, reported The Daily Beast.
He's been so involved, in fact, that Reps. Jim Jordan (R-OH) and Devin Nunes (R-CA) -- two of President Donald Trump's strongest congressional allies -- asked him to provide his recollection of what took place with Ukraine.