WATCH LIVE: Day Three of Trump impeachment hearings

Published

2 hours ago

on

On Tuesday morning the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence will hold its third public impeachment hearing looking into allegations that President Donald Trump abused his office by attempting to pressure Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky into announcing an investigation that would benefit the president politically in return for releasing $400 million in much-needed security aid.

Following testimony given last week by former Ukraine Ambassador Marie Yovanovich, who was criticized by the president as she spoke about her dealings with his administration, viewers will first see testimony by Jennifer Williams, aide to Vice President Mike Pence, and then  Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, director for European Affairs at the National Security Council.

Both Williams and Vindman were on the July 25 phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

In an afternoon session, Ambassador Kurt Volker, a former envoy to Ukraine, and Tim Morrison, White House aide with the NSC, will testify before the House Intelligence Committee.

You can watch live coverage below beginning at 9AM ET:

