George Conway warns Rudy Giuliani is ‘cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs’

Donald Trump’s personal defense lawyer was blasted for being crazy by a prominent GOP attorney George Conway.

Conway, the husband of White House advisor Kellyanne Conway offered his assessment of Giuliani after the former NYC mayor had a booze-filled interview with New York Magazine’s Olivia Nuzzi.

“I find Rudy Giuliani saying that “he’s more of a Jew than Holocaust survivor George Soros” pretty antisemitic and gross,” noted Daily Beast editor-at-large Molly Jong-Fast.

Conway said Trump is “also cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs.”

also cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs https://t.co/jqGZWOzMHH — George Conway (@gtconway3d) December 24, 2019

This was not the first time Conway had questioned the legal services Giuliani has provided in Trump’s defense.

In November, Conway criticized Giuliani for a “devastatingly incriminating” tweet that Giuliani posted.

Conway explained how Giuliani might have sealed Trump’s doom by speaking to The New York Times about his Ukraine scheme.

Last December, Conway questioned Giuliani’s defense that Trump’s abuse of power was acceptable because nobody got killed.