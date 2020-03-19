Republican Jim Inhofe dumped up to $450,000 in stock — the fourth GOP senator implicated in scandal: report

The GOP Senate Caucus faced a massive scandal on Thursday after multiple GOP senators revealed in public filings that they had sold large stock holdings after private briefings on the coronavirus scandal.

Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC), Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) and Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) have all be implicated in the scandal.

Now conservative Oklahoma Sen. Jim Inhofe has also been caught up, after reporting he sold in late February.

ADVERTISEMENT

There have been calls for the implicated lawmakers to resign from office over the scandal.