‘Trump meltdown’ trends across America after the president’s disastrous coronavirus briefing

Published

1 min ago

on

The leader of the free world held a disastrous coronavirus briefing on Monday.

Trump was fact-checked for his Mission Accomplished-style banners — that were quickly photoshopped.

Trump denied that cornavirus spreading within the White House was a concern, but announced he was requiring everyone but himself to wear a mask.

Trump also made up a ridiculous new statistic and accused former President Barack Obama of committing a crime, but couldn’t say what crime was committed.

He then stormed out of the briefing after questions from female reporters.

Here’s some of what people were saying about Trump’s meltdown:

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
