‘Trump meltdown’ trends across America after the president’s disastrous coronavirus briefing

The leader of the free world held a disastrous coronavirus briefing on Monday.

Trump was fact-checked for his Mission Accomplished-style banners — that were quickly photoshopped.

Trump denied that cornavirus spreading within the White House was a concern, but announced he was requiring everyone but himself to wear a mask.

Trump also made up a ridiculous new statistic and accused former President Barack Obama of committing a crime, but couldn’t say what crime was committed.

He then stormed out of the briefing after questions from female reporters.

Here’s some of what people were saying about Trump’s meltdown:

Considering how fast he ran away at the #TrumpMeltdown , I’m starting to think he might have lied about his “bone spurs.” pic.twitter.com/QHUV1g5ns0 — Don’t Bro Me If You Don’t Know Me (@aaronsama1313) May 11, 2020

When a rat is backed into a corner it scurries away. #TrumpMeltdown https://t.co/syHoFbnlqF — Jerry Avenaim (@avenaim) May 11, 2020

Watching Trump get owned, especially by a woman, never gets old. #TrumpMeltdown — Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) May 11, 2020

#TrumpMeltdown What kind of sick, miserable and desperate person accuses someone of committing "the greatest crime in history" and won't say what it was? Trump is a twisted person. pic.twitter.com/edp3TCaMbS — Dr. Marvin Dunn (@MarvinDunn4) May 11, 2020

And Trump supporters believe he is an “alpha”. 🙄 His meltdown shows he is a 5 year old child in an obese 73 year old’s body. #TrumpMeltdown

pic.twitter.com/Rrpf14sCer — Rick Hennig🇺🇸 (@rick_hennig) May 11, 2020

If you're not voting Blue in November, you're complicit in Trump's violence against all of us.#TrumpPressConference #TrumpMeltdown — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) May 11, 2020

And now we see the alpha male in his natural habitat run away after screaming racist comments when confronted by questions about why he is trying to make a pandemic into a competition by an intelligent female reporter. #TrumpMeltdown — Alt Fed Employee (@Alt_FedEmployee) May 11, 2020

Someone remind me, how many pressers did Obama leave from in a pissy huff?#TrumpMeltdown — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) May 11, 2020