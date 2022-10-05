'Dumb idea': Trump's 2016 Georgia director dumps on Herschel Walker's Senate candidacy

Some Republicans in Georgia are questioning the wisdom of running former NFL player Herschel Walker for U.S. Senate in Georgia following explosive reports the former NFL player paid his girlfriend for an abortion and threatened to murder his son, Christian Walker.

On Tuesday, The Washington Post reported on the Georgia Senate campaign under the headline, "GOP leaders rally behind Walker. But in Georgia, Republicans fret."

"National Republican leaders such as former president Donald Trump and Sen. Rick Scott (Fla.) on Tuesday rallied behind Herschel Walker, defending the party’s nominee for the U.S. Senate in Georgia after he denied a report that he paid for a girlfriend to get an abortion in 2009," the newspaper reported. "But Republican leaders and activists in Georgia expressed unease with Walker’s candidacy after his personal life was yet again under the spotlight in a crucial midterm battleground, voicing worries that they elevated a flawed candidate who could complicate efforts to win back the Senate."

Walker won the nomination with the support of Donald Trump, who endorsed the Heisman Trophy-winner last fall, moments after CNN reported on Walker's murder fantasies.

Seth Weathers, who was the state director for Donald Trump's 2016 campaign in Georgia, wished Republicans had nominated the state's agriculture commissioner.

“We could have had Gary Black,” he told The Post.

“I warned everyone I knew that this was a dumb idea,” he added.

His former boss is standing by the retired NFL star.

Trump argued Walker "is being slandered and maligned by the Fake News Media, and obviously, the Democrats."

