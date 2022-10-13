George Conway thinks Alex Jones judgment will be ruinous and 'will follow him the rest of his life'
Alex Jones (Photo via Shutterstock)

Attorney George Conway said the billion-dollar judgment against InfoWars founder Alex Jones would likely be ruinous to his conspiracy-theory empire.

The right-wing conspiracist was ordered to pay $965 million to the families of Sandy Hook victims who suffered harassment and worse from fans of Jones, who spread lies about the 2012 elementary school massacre, and Conway told MSNBC's "Morning Joe" that the ruling would stick.

"It will follow him the rest of his life," Conway said. "He can't possibly pay off the judgment. I don't know that a bankruptcy court is going to discharge it. There are enough people out there, enough plaintiffs with judgments that they will be able to chase him around."

Conway compared the situation to O.J. Simpson, who has spent decades fighting a $33.5 million judgment he was ordered to pay for the murder of Ron Goldman that attorneys now say has ballooned to nearly $100 million.

"It'll be like O.J., [but] O.J. didn't own anything, you know, he paid greens fees at a golf course and nothing was in his name," Conway said. "It's going to be like that for him, and very difficult for the man to function, and he deserves every minute of torture that that entails."

