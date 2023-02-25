Watch: 7 pivotal moments from brutal Alex Murdaugh questioning
Alex Murdaugh (Screen cap via CNN)

On Friday disgraced attorney Alex Murdaugh concluded his second day on the stand in the murder trial of his wife and son, concluding ten hours over two days of blistering questions from prosecutors and skepticism over his explanation of the events of Jun. 7, 2021.

As CNN reported, "Murdaugh has pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder and two weapons charges in the June 2021 killings of Margaret 'Maggie' Murdaugh and 22-year-old son Paul Murdaugh at the family’s estate in Islandton, South Carolina."

During the grilling, lead prosecutor, Creighton Waters used texts and videos to make the case that there was no way the accused Murduagh did not hear the shots that took the lives of the two victims, which led the lawyer to push back during the often contentious questioning.

In the video below, compiled by the Law & Crime Network, at one time Waters hammered Murdaugh during an exchange, demanding, "Does that sound like real life to you, that you jet there and jet back?”

RELATED: Alex Murdaugh 'not a credible witness' — but there still might not be enough to convict: legal expert

Another key moment in the trial saw Waters once again challenge Murdaugh, insisting, "You had to sit in this courtroom and hear your family and your friends, one after the other, come in and testify that you were on that kennel video, so you — like you’ve done so many times over the course of your life — had to back up and make a new story that kind of fit with the facts that can’t be denied. Isn’t that true, sir?”

That, in turn, led Mr. Murdaugh to fire back, “No, sir, that’s not true.”

Murdaugh is not expected to return to the stand, with his attorney, Dick Harpootlian, noting he will call four more witnesses in the trial that reportedly will conclude on Wednesday.

You can watch the video below or at the link.

7 Key Moments from Alex Murdaugh’s Heated Cross-Examination in Family Murders Trial youtu.be

Guns SmartNews