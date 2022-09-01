Prosecutor jokingly suggests Rudy Giuliani or 'MyPillow guy' as special master to mollify 'MAGA universe'

Former President Donald Trump has asked one of the judges he appointed to assign a special master to sort through some of the classified documents he stashed at Mar-A-Lago, but a Florida prosecutor said there's no fair review that would satisfy the former president's supporters.

The Department of Justice has argued that a special master isn't necessary, because investigators had already filtered documents that might be covered by executive or attorney-client privilege, but District Court Judge Aileen Cannon will decide Thursday whether to grant Trump's request -- which experts say would delay but not derail the investigation.

"There's a reason why the Trump legal team traveled 68 miles to the north of here to find the one judge permanently assigned to the Fort Pierce courthouse, because it is a Trump-appointed judge, someone who was confirmed a week after Trump lost the election, and they think that she will rule their way, and maybe she will," said Dave Aronberg, the Palm Beach County state attorney. "We'll see later today, but as part of the special master motion, the issue is moot."

"The horse is already out of the barn, so no reason to duplicate the DOJ's effort," Aronberg told MSNBC's "Morning Joe." "They already reviewed the documents, they already had a filter team separate the documents subject to attorney-client privilege and no documents related to executive privilege, and for those who say what is the harm in having a special master do it again, the harm is delaying the investigation, and even more importantly, delaying the important intelligence review of the damage caused by storing these very sensitive documents in an unsecured social club in Palm Beach."

Aronberg said there's no point trying to mollify the former president's supporters, because they wouldn't be satisfied with any reasonable outcome.

"If you said, well, at least this will give some confidence to the MAGA universe that things are being done properly, nothing is going to satisfy Trump's core supporters," he said. "They will find corruption in any investigation of their leader. I mean just ask Bob Mueller, who had unimpeachable credentials and was accused of being corrupt because of country club dues, and the only way the MAGA universe will be happy with a special master is if it's Rudy Giuliani or the MyPillow guy, and neither of them have the appropriate national security clearance."



