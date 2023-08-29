GOP lawmaker pushes defunding all prosecutors who charged Trump with crimes

One of Donald Trump's congressional allies wants to slash the budgets of all three prosecutors who have brought criminal charges against the former president.

Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-GA) intends to use an upcoming appropriations bill to cut federal funding for Fulton County district attorney Fani Willis, Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg and special counsel Jack Smith, who all together have charged Trump with 91 criminal charges in four separate indictments, reported the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

It's not clear how much support the second-term lawmaker, who compared Jan. 6 rioters to "tourists," has from other Republicans on the House Appropriations Committee, and his proposal could cause trouble for House speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) as he tries to hold together the GOP coalition to pass funding legislation ahead of a Sept. 30 deadline to avoid a government shutdown.

The House Judiciary Committee led by Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) sent a letter last week to Willis demanding to know how much federal funding her office received.

Republican legislators in Georgia created a state oversight commission to seek sanctions against Willis, who has been investigating the former president's effort to overturn his election loss since at least last year.