Ex-Trump official squirms when Morning Joe hosts corner him on Jan. 6 insurrection
Donald Trump's post-election acting secretary of defense refused to denounce the former president under questioning on MSNBC's "Morning Joe."

Christopher Miller, who served as defense secretary from Nov. 9, 2020, until Jan. 20, 2021, filibustered when asked a direct question about the ex-president's role in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

"My question to you is, I didn't see anything in the book that I read -- and I might have missed it -- where you get to the point where your boss, Donald J. Trump, interfered actively in the transfer of legally constitutional transfer of power," said analyst Mike Barnicle. "Why is that?"

Miller tried to ingratiate himself with a lengthy anecdote expressing familiarity with Barnicle's hometown in Massachusetts, and he then rephrased the question before answering.

"Your question, though, and I'm serious, thanks for, you know, the question and being a part of that, so the question is, why didn't I call out President Trump for being extra-constitutional or trying to overthrow the government?" Miller said. "Yeah, I've been very clear in previous testimony and in public statements that I think his activities on the 6th and with this, with the transfer of power were not helpful."

"I sound like I'm tap dancing, I know, but it's, like, let the courts figure it out," Miller added. "We impeached the guy, we had the 1/6 Committee and they referred charges. Let's see this out. You guys bring up the questions about the other secretaries of defense and all these things. I'm like, yeah, let's, you know -- decision making and leadership, let's get as much information as we can, and we still are waiting for more information, so court's out for me. I mean, you can criticize me."

