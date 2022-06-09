One of the most shared videos from the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol was that of Washington, D.C. Metro Police Officer Daniel Hodges, who was smashed in a door with a mouth full of blood. He has suffered from some PTSD in wake of the attack, though he said during an interview on MSNBC Thursday that he's getting better.

When it comes to former President Donald Trump and Republicans, however, he didn't hold back in his comments.

"There's really no redeeming value to that man," he said of Donald Trump and his response to the American government being assaulted. "I don't know how he's managed to con so many American people into siding with him and defending him. It's mind-blowing."

As for Republican leaders who are trying to downplay the seriousness of what happened on Jan. 6, 2021, he said, "I don't know how they sleep at night."



"It's incredibly transparent how -- what they're trying to do," he said. "They have to know how important this is. They have to know. But they're just trying to -- I don't know. I don't know what they value. Is it their job? Is it money? What makes you so — what makes you want to keep the truth from coming to light that you are willing to put lies out there constantly and mislead the people? I don't get it. I don't. I hope that they don't get their way. That's about all I can say about that."



He acknowledged that it makes him angry.

"Looking at the Capitol building right now, I don't know how they can go there every day and do the job they do and experience what happened on Jan. 6th and then go turn around and tell the American people, this isn't important, this doesn't matter," he said.

MSNBC host Andrea Mitchell asked what he thought motivated the attackers and if he thought it was an organized conspiracy.

"Absolutely. Not every single one of the 30,000 people there signed a manifesto, but a significant number of them were going there for more than to listen to politicians speak in a park," he explained. "They were there for violence and they got it. Thankfully, they did not achieve their aims in terms of killing members of Congress or the vice president. But they definitely knew what they were there for."

The public hearings begin at 8 p.m. EST.

See the interview below or at this link.