Former Trump aide responds to Jan. 6 subpoena by threatening to ‘disband’ House committee

Max Miller, a former Trump aide who's now running for Congress in Ohio, is reportedly being subpoenaed by the House select committee investigating the Capitol insurrection.

Miller, who's been endorsed by Trump, wrote on Twitter on Thursday that he will “accept service of this subpoena, but I will defend my rights — just as I will defend the rights of my constituents when elected."

"Upon taking office, I will make sure one of my first votes is to disband this partisan committee that has weaponized its powers against innocent Americans,” he added. “Ohioans are tired of watching D.C.’s witch hunts and political theater while the country burns. Sadly, it’s the only card the Democrats can play, because their policies are destroying our nation."

According to Cleveland.com, Miller's campaign "did not respond to inquiries on how he’ll respond to the subpoena and whether he had any role in the January 6 rally in Washington whose participants eventually breached the U.S. Capitol."

"At the time of the riot, Miller worked as a White House senior advisor to Trump," the site noted.

Miller is running for the seat being vacated by GOP Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, who recently announced his retirement after voting to impeach Trump for inciting the insurrection.

Miler recently sued his ex-girlfriend, former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham, after she accused him of domestic abuse in her new book. Politico reported in July that Miller and Grisham's 18-month relationship ended after he "pushed her against a wall and slapped her in the face in his Washington apartment after she accused him of cheating on her."

Miller also has a criminal record that includes speeding, underage drinking and disorderly conduct.