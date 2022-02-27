Furious Trump had to be talked down after desk-pounding meltdown on Bill Barr over the election: new book

According to a report from the Wall Street Journal, former president Donald Trump had to be calmed down by White House lawyers after he angrily pounded his desk and told former Attorney General Bill Barr to "Go home" and never come back during an explosive meeting in the Oval Office.

As related in Barr's new book, "One Damn Thing After Another,” the former attorney general was summoned to the White House on Dec 1, 2020 when he wouldn't back the former president's claim the election had been stolen from him.

After Trump yelled, "This is killing me—killing me. This is pulling the rug right out from under me," Barr claims he told the former president he had “sacrificed a lot personally to come in to help you when I thought you were being wronged," but that there was no evidence of election fraud.

RELATED: 'He's lost his grip': Bill Barr urges Republicans to dump Trump



According to the Journal, "Mr. Trump then launched into a list of other grievances he had with his attorney general: that the federal prosecutor Mr. Barr ordered to review the origins of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Russia probe that preceded the Mueller report hadn’t released his findings before the 2020 election, and that Mr. Barr declined to prosecute former FBI Director James Comey after a department watchdog rebuked him for sharing memos that contained sensitive information about his interactions with Mr. Trump, a complaint brought up repeatedly by the president."

After Barr offered his resignation instead, the former AG claims the former president flew off the handle, started pounding the desk while yelling at him, “Accepted! Leave and don’t go back to your office. You are done right now. Go home!"

The report adds that White House lawyers were forced to calm Trump down and Barr remained, only to resign weeks later.

You can read more here -- subscription required.