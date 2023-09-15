'Confession is good for the soul': Morning Joe panel mocks Trump's latest 'nightmare' interview

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough and other "Morning Joe" panelists ridiculed Donald Trump for blabbing another on-air confession to the criminal charges filed against him.

The former president has been indicted in special counsel Jack Smith's investigation of his handling of classified materials at Mar-a-Lago, and he admitted to SiriusXM host Megyn Kelly that he refused to turn over those documents when subpoenaed by the Justice Department because he said the Presidential Records Act gave him the right to keep them.

"Confession is good for the soul," Scarborough said. "I guess that's why Donald Trump keeps talking on TV."

Co-host Willie Geist was astonished by Trump's admissions to the allegations made against him in the indictment.

"We have a new Trump classic among thousands, where he said, 'I know that, I don't even know this,' immediately contradicting himself when told, 'When a subpoena is presented to you, you have to turn over the documents,'" Geist said. "Also, he can keep citing the Presidential Records Act and keep being wrong about that. That doesn't mean that you as an individual get to take the documents with you when you leave the White House, not remotely what the act says. They go to the archives, and the documents belong to the government. I guess it plays well to his audience, the base, but for the 1,000th time, that's not at all how the Presidential Records Act works."

The panelists agreed the interview gave prosecutors strong evidence in their case, and they all wondered how Trump's lawyers were reacting to his public comments.

"Can you imagine being his lawyer or lawyers?" said contributor Mike Barnicle. "I mean, every appearance is the tale of the tape, that's where it goes. It goes directly to a tape, that all I have to do in the prosecution is turn on the tape. Endless interviews, with Megyn Kelly, everyone, Kristen Welker, everyone, everyone who has ever interviewed him, he has said something almost indictable during the course of a regular interview -- a nightmare. Here's a candidate -- rather, here's someone, a suspect, someone under indictment, who will never, ever take the stand in a court of law because of this."

"Yeah, and as his attorney, not only do you have to deal with all of that," said co-host Mika Brzezinski , "You have to look him in the face and say, 'Good job, Mr. President,' or you'll get fired."



