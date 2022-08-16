‘A legal reckoning’: Morning Joe reacts to latest moves in Georgia case as ‘heat turns up on Trump’

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough reacted to new developments in the criminal investigations of former President Donald Trump and his allies.

Rudy Giuliani was notified that he's a target in an investigation into Trump's efforts to overturn his election loss in Georgia, where a judge also compelled Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) to testify before a grand jury, and the "Morning Joe" host said things were looking grim for the former president.

"A lot of stuff, actually, coming together," Scarborough said. "You look at the headlines yesterday, and, boy, it's almost like a legal reckoning. People keep asking, well, how do you get away with this? How do all of these people get away with calling secretaries of state and calling them to rig an election, to find enough votes to steal an election? You get senators from other states calling the secretary of state in Georgia and saying, yeah, sounded like they were telling me to cast out legal votes. You have Rudy Giuliani trying to overturn an election, and doing it in nefarious ways."

"You, of course, have Jan. 6, and now you have [Trump campaign attorney] Eric Herschmann being subpoenaed to testify in front of a grand jury for crimes that occurred on Jan. 6," Scarborough added. "A lot of things actually coming together now. It's almost like, what do they say, the wheels of justice turn slowly, but they turn? I mean, people may actually be held accountable."

Co-host Mika Brzezinski cautioned Scarborough not to get ahead of himself, but she agreed that Trump found himself in an increasingly tighter situation.

"Federal prosecutors ask a judge to seal the affidavit in the FBI search of Mar-A-Lago, stating that it could hurt its investigation into classified documents and, quote, other high-profile investigations," Brzezinski said. "This, as the heat turns up on Donald Trump. One of his top media allies questions if it is time for Republicans to move on."



