'He knows he lied': Rudy Giuliani's former press secretary explains why he's 'nervous' about Georgia probe

Ken Frydman, who served as press secretary to Rudy Giuliani during his tenure as mayor of New York City, told CNN on Tuesday that his former boss is "nervous" about being the target of a criminal probe into election interference in Georgia.

Frydman began by calling out Giuliani for accusing investigators of running a "fascist" probe of his efforts to illegally keep former President Donald Trump in power.

"He's trying to create a smoke screen and to delay as long as possible," Frydman said. "Listen, Rudy flew too close to the sun. He got too close to Trump, he got burned. He knows how the DOJ works. He knows how the FBI works... I know he's nervous."

Frydman then was asked why he believes Giuliani has something to fear from the Georgia investigation.

"He knows the truth," Frydman replied. "He knows he lied to legislators. He knows that he concocted this scheme. He knows he lied for his client. He knows we all know, it's clear."

Frydman then broke down what he believed Giuliani's strategy is in trying to claim political persecution.

"Delay, delay, delay, kick the can down the road," he said. "You know, at this point in his life, his goal is to die a free man."

Watch the video below or at this link.