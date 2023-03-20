Morning Joe 'would be shocked' if Trump doesn't get slapped with more charges after Manhattan

Donald Trump expects to be charged with criminal offenses in New York, and MSNBC's Joe Scarborough "would be shocked" if those are the only charges he faces.
The former president posted all-caps rants over the weekend suggesting that he will be indicted by the Manhattan district attorney's office over the hush-money scheme involving porn actress Stormy Daniels, but the "Morning Joe" host said Trump faced additional legal jeopardy.
"You know, I think my over-under for indictments is the 2.5," Scarborough said. "I'd be shocked if he stayed at this one. Georgia, certainly there's compelling evidence there, same with the documents at Mar-a-Lago, the obstruction of the retrieval of those documents. I just have to say right here, though, I understand about politics, I understand about the law, but I don't understand people saying, well, we need to worry about politics and maybe avoid a possible indictment. The law is the law, and politics is politics. If there is any prosecutor -- I understand prosecutors can be very political, but if there's any judge, if there's any prosecutor that's going, 'Well, gee, I don't know, what would this look like,' instead of looking at what the law is, they're not doing their duty."
Scarborough took a swipe at House speaker Kevin McCarthy, who called for a congressional investigation of Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg Jr. and pledged to withhold federal funding from his investigations.
"When you have members of the first branch of government talking about defunding the third branch of government because they don't like the fact that one of their political players may be indicted, that's really deeply disturbing," Scarborough said. "I've got to say, when Kevin McCarthy and other people, [Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene] and other people start talking about defunding the courts, defunding the Justice Department, they're making -- I believe they're making the same mistake. Most judges, they actually care a hell of a lot more about the rule of law than they do politics."
