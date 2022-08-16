Morning Joe says Trump could lose more Fox hosts after Mar-A-Lago search: 'The news is going to get worse'

Former President Donald Trump appears to be losing one of his top conservative media allies, and MSNBC's Joe Scarborough said Republicans may finally be willing to cut him loose before he sinks their election chances again.

Fox News host Laura Ingraham said on a recent podcast that Americans are "exhausted" by the former president and may prefer to "turn the page" to another Republican presidential candidate in 2024, and the "Morning Joe" host said they'd be wise to do it sooner rather than later.

"I mean, from my point of view, that would be best for America, but from somebody's point of view who is interested in the Republican Party defeating Democrats, it would be in the Republican Party's best interest also if that's what they did," Scarborough said. "He has too many negatives. They say it time and again, that guy is not going to ever win back voters he lost in the suburbs of Atlanta or the Philly suburbs or the Detroit suburbs or any of these suburbs. He's toxic for 55 percent of Americans, and he's just never going to get those people back, so it does make a lot of sense."

The former president has been taking on water since the FBI searched his Mar-A-Lago residence as part of an espionage investigation, and Scarborough said his legal problems could sink GOP candidates this fall.

READ MORE: ‘The debt is due for Rudy Giuliani’ — and now he has a big decision to make in Georgia: reporter

"It makes sense to warn other Republicans, some whom have flocked to Donald Trump over the past week because they wanted to show how loyal they were to him, I mean, they're having trouble even keeping sort of the defense consistent because he keeps changing his story every three or four hours," Scarborough said. "One story contradicts another story. You know, we're just at the beginning of this. The news is going to continue to get worse. This is like the first round of Mike Tyson versus Allen, the boxing club champion of Princeton from 1967. It is not going to get better over the next 14 rounds."

"You know, it doesn't make sense for Republicans to embrace this guy, then be shocked by one revelation after another revelation after another revelation," he added. "They're going to keep coming."

Watch the video below or at this link.