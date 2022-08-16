‘The debt is due for Rudy Giuliani’ — and now he has a big decision to make in Georgia: reporter

Former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani was notified that he's a target in a Georgia election interference probe just days before he must sit for a deposition in Atlanta, and that presents him with a daunting choice to make.

The former New York City mayor seems likely to be indicted in Donald Trump's scheme to overturn his election loss in the state, and a judge has compelled his testimony before a special grand jury -- while another judge ordered Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) to testify -- and Guardian reporter Hugo Lowell told MSNBC's "Morning Joe" what that means for the former president and his allies.

"Rudy Giuliani was on the phone in 2020 around the election but after and during the election there, helping them find ways, using conspiracy theories to perhaps throw those 11,000 or so votes to Donald Trump," said "Morning Joe" co-host Willie Geist. "Now, the debt is due for Rudy Giuliani. He said he couldn't get down there because of his heart stent, he couldn't fly. The judge said, 'Okay, then drive.' He is expected to be there."

Prosecutors will seek Giuliani's cooperation in their investigation, and Lowell explained the choice he must make.

IN OTHER NEWS: Trump demands DOJ release 'unredacted affidavit' in Mar-a-Lago search in late-night tirade

"He is now a target of the investigation, which is quite a significant move if you think about all the legal woes that Giuliani is facing, whether it is Jan. 6, the congressional investigation or the federal investigation, and now in the state investigation, he is a target of the investigation," Lowell said. "I think that is significant, because when he gets to the courthouse in Atlanta tomorrow, he has a decision to make. Is he going to cooperate with the state investigation? Is he going to cooperate with Fani Willis' criminal probe and potentially buy himself credit if it comes to indictment, sentencing, or will he invoke his Fifth Amendment [rights]?"

"It was very much on the table when we spoke to Giuliani's lawyers last week," Lowell added. "He has an important decision to make, depending how he wants to go down the road with criminal probes."



Watch the video below or at this link.