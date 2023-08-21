'Seething' Melania furious at Trump's use of Barron as 'political pawn': report

Former First Lady Melania Trump is fuming at her husband after their 17-year-old son Barron was used as a “political pawn” in a social media post, breaching a promise he had made to her, Radar Online reported Monday.
The former president posted a photo of Barron in July in a post that aimed to disparage Joe Biden.
“In an effort to level the playing field, Barron Trump will debate Joe Biden!” Trump's post said.
The use of their son in a social media post came amid Trump’s ongoing legal troubles that have left the former First Lady “deeply shaken,” according to the report, which notes that she considered Trump’s “decision to trot out Barron a personal betrayal she can’t forgive, sources said.”
“Melania has been incredibly protective of Barron and has told Donald she would not stand for him to be exploited by anyone, even his father!” a source told the outlet.
“He made a promise to protect their son — and he broke it. There’s a good chance she won’t forgive him, and the next time we see them together may be in divorce court."
“Despite Donald’s denials, Melania has already had to endure an indictment in New York that suggests he had an affair with a porn star while she was pregnant with Barron,” a source added. “Now, she’s livid after he’s broken his promise of keeping their son out of the spotlight.”
For years, former first lady Melania Trump has raged at politicians, legal analysts and even the Food Network for mentioning her son publicly.
Last month, Eric Trump brought up Barron as he talked about the special counsel investigation into the attempts to overturn the 2020 election. Speaking to Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) on Newsmax, the younger Trump said that the special counsel was personally "going through Barron's underwear drawer."