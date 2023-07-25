Eric Trump: Jack Smith is probably looking in 'Barron's underwear drawer'

Eric Trump threw a fit about the special counsel investigation into the Jan. 6 attack in a discussion with Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) on Newsmax Monday evening.

"We saw it with Ukraine. We saw it with [Judge Brett] Kavanaugh. We saw it with every other hoax," said Trump. "Now we've seen it. You know, civilians ... we're seeing a criminality all over the country. They are doing anything they can to take down my father."

He then directly attacked special counsel Jack Smith and suggested he's even combing through teenager Barron Trump's underwear drawer to hunt for evidence.

"It is really interesting that you know, the guy whose wife, and, I mean, not only has he obviously targeted every Republican for years, but the guy's wife who produced Michelle Obama's documentary, happens to be the guy who is rapidly going after my father, as you said, misusing statutes and raiding his home in Mar-a-Lago and you know, going through Barron's underwear drawer, and you know everything else you can possibly imagine."

"It's disgraceful," he fumed. "And honestly, I am fearful for this country ... because it's, our country can't last this way."

Trump is widely expected to be indicted in the coming days, after receiving a target letter in the January 6 probe. This would join multiple other indictments, including for business fraud in New York and for Espionage Act offenses and obstruction in Smith's other investigation.

Recent reports revealed that the liquor tunnel surveillance video was key to uncovering the documents shifting locations, not the younger Trump's bedroom.

For years, former first lady Melania Trump has raged at politicians, legal analysts and even the Food Network for mentioning her son publicly and talking about him. Lately, however, her husband has even dragged Barron into the political arena.

In 2022, the former president claimed that the FBI searched his room, which was quickly attacked by a former prosecutor who warned him not to steal documents and commit crimes.

Watch the video below or at the link here.