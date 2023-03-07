Trump's 'screwed-up, twisted reality' about Jan. 6 shredded by Morning Joe
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough recoiled from the "twisted reality" Donald Trump is sketching out for his presidential campaign.

The former president promised "retribution" against his political enemies -- which the "Morning Joe" host defined as anyone who fails to go along with his election lies -- in an ominous speech over the weekend at the Conservative Political Action Conference, and Scarborough said mainstream Republicans are still overlooking the threat he poses to democracy.

"He's basically declaring war on anybody who didn't vote for him," Scarborough said. "He is still lying about losing the election. You now have members of Congress who are going out talking about liberating those poor, poor victims, in their minds, of people who actually stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6. So now, they're calling them political prisoners. This is a really screwed-up, twisted reality, and to try to gloss over it, which some establishment Republicans tried to do, and go, well, you know, at least he's starting to talk about the issues, to say that's unfortunate, well, that's a bit of an understatement."

"I mean, Trump's message, top to bottom, was sick," Scarborough added. "Again, it was all-out warfare on anybody who didn't vote for him, or people who voted for him who still won't follow him with the lie that led to the riots on Jan. 6."

Scarborough underlined the fascist threat his campaign poses, but many mainstream Republicans still say they'd vote for him if he wins the nomination.

"You have a guy who is talking about -- calling people villains who didn't vote for him, saying, 'I am your retribution,'" Scarborough said. "That is not stirring up violence? He already stirred up violence on Jan. 6. It's been one fascist talking point after another fascist talking point through the years. This is fascism. You can't round off the curves and try to make it look pretty. It ain't gonna look pretty."

