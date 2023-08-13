CNN election breach bombshell connects dots for federal indictment: legal expert

CNN’s bombshell report on the Georgia election interference probe reveals the “connective tissue” of the federal indictment against Donald Trump, a legal expert said Sunday.

Former federal prosecutor Lisa Rubin said during an appearance on MSNBC with host Alex Witt that the report connects the dots between what’s described in special counsel Jack Smith’s Jan. 6 election conspiracy case against the former president with evidence of what happened on the ground.

According to the report, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is in possession of electronic messages linking Trump’s legal team to a Coffee County voting system breach in early January 2021, sources told the cable news outlet.

“I think that Alex what we're going to see is sort of the connective tissue that might be missing from the federal indictment, which is to say there was an effort being made at the top, we see that in the federal indictment, right? A number of people associated with Trump, in particular his legal advisors, trying to execute a number of different overlapping conspiracies to turn the election for him,” Rubin said.

“What we're probably going to see, if we can confirm this, is some of those same people, attorneys who are Trump's unindicted co-conspirators, then working with people on the ground in Georgia to try and make those things come to fruition, whether it's by penetrating voting machines, or perpetrating the fake electoral scheme.”

Rubin added: “Those unindicted co-conspirators, those attorneys and others working at their direction trying to make this happen for Trump in particular, in Georgia, because it was the one place left as we approached January 6, that they still thought they had maybe the tiniest shot of making something happen.”

Watch the video below or at the link here.