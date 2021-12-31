'You ruined my day, bro!' Drunk airline passenger whines about being arrested after punching a cop

According to TMZ, an intoxicated man was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport after getting into a fight with police when he was denied boarding by Delta Air Lines.

"Police were called and they tried escorting him out of the terminal, but when they all got to the bottom of the escalator, he attacked an officer," said the report. "The man struggles with LAX police officers for several minutes as they try subduing him."

The incident reportedly occurred on Thursday night.

"I'm not going to comply until you tell me why," the man says in the video. "... because of people like you. You ruined my f*cking night, dude. You ruined my whole f*cking day, bro. Now I have to travel a whole other day."

According to the report, police would have simply released him if he had not attacked the officer. He is now in custody and charged with battery of a police officer.

While this man didn't make it onto his flight, violent incidents have been on the rise on flights as well, many of them fueled by belligerent passengers refusing to comply with COVID-19 masking rules.

In one nationally publicized incident this year, an intoxicated passenger on an American Airlines flight from Los Angeles to Salt Lake City gnawed on his mask and growled at crew like an animal after a racist tirade. In another, a 22-year-old Ohio man flying to Florida had to be duct-taped to his seat after trying to grope a flight attendant, after which he screamed that his parents were worth $2 million.

The Federal Aviation Administration and Justice Department have vowed to crack down on disruptive and violent behavior on flights, threatening fines of up to $35,000 and prison time for the most serious offenses.

Delta Passenger Assaults Cop, Taken Down and Arrested at LAX | TMZ www.youtube.com


