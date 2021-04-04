Michigan Republican put on notice by Dominion for raising over $1 million with election fraud lies: report

According to a report from the Detroit News, a former lawmaker from Michigan who ran for governor has been put on notice by Dominion Voting Systems for traveling around the state and accusing them of election fraud while raising over $1 million in donations for his endeavors.

The report states that Patrick Colbeck has been accused by Dominion of making "false claims" during his PowerPoint presentation labeled "Case for MI Decertification."

In a letter sent to the former lawmaker from the company that has already filed billion-dollar defamation lawsuits against former Donald Trump supporters Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, Fox News and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, Colbeck was informed by Dominion's attorneys, "You are knowingly sowing discord in our democracy, all the while soliciting exorbitant amounts of money — totaling over $1 million so far — from your audiences paid directly to your personal business."

The letter went on to state, "Make no mistake — Dominion will hold you accountable for these lies."

The Detroit News noted that Colbeck ,"... has spoken at multiple rallies at the state Capitol in recent months, including a Jan. 6 event where he told the crowd that Democrat Joe Biden, who beat Trump by 154,000 votes in Michigan, wasn't the president-elect."

"According to the new letter from Dominion, Colbeck has been giving presentations that feature information that's been 'repeatedly debunked by bipartisan election officials, actual election security experts, judges and numerous Trump administration officials and allies'," the report continues. "The letter says Colbeck is claiming that tabulators and computers used in Detroit's election were connected to the internet, which 'led to the systems being hacked by nefarious foreign actors from Iran, China and elsewhere.' Dominion says Colbeck has no evidence to back up the statement and the claim is false."

You can read more here.



