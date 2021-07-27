'Absolute gutter trash': Elise Stefanik buried for last-minute attempt to blame Nancy Pelosi for Capitol riot

House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (R-NY) was buried under an avalanche of criticism on Tuesday morning after appearing at a press conference in front of the Capitol on the day a House select committee began hearings on the Jan 6th riot that sent lawmakers -- including herself -- fleeing for their lives.
Addressing reporters, she tried to pin the blame for the violent events of the day on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), saying, "The American people deserve to know the truth. That Nancy Pelosi bears responsibility, as speaker of the House, for the tragedy that occurred on Jan. 6."
After video of her speech went viral, critics of the New York lawmaker -- who attained her leadership position after Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) was ousted from the position for criticizing former President Donald Trump -- was the recipient of a flood of criticism for a last-ditch attempt to gaslight the country before the hearings began.
You can see some comments below:
@AndrewSolender The press has a responsibility to call out such blatant lying propaganda..— MaKin (@MaKin) 1627394467.0
Elise Stefanik is a reminder of how completely the raw pursuit of power can break a human being.— Dr. Abdul El-Sayed (@Dr. Abdul El-Sayed) 1627397851.0
The truth is being told in the Jan. 6 select committee hearing. Stop betraying your oath to the constitution… https://t.co/LHnsUSe6Ri— Olivia of Troye (@Olivia of Troye) 1627397120.0
Elise Stefanik is saying Nancy Pelosi bears responsibility for Jan 6th. Pandering to the Trump base and spreading l… https://t.co/CFqtRdMLCi— Amy Lynn🧦❤️ (@Amy Lynn🧦❤️) 1627397097.0
This morning Elise Stefanik is blaming the 1/6 insurrection on Nancy Pelosi. So you’re saying Antifa would attack… https://t.co/CyN3mbE76s— Avenger Resister (@Avenger Resister) 1627396017.0
Dear Elise Stefanik.... If Speaker Pelosi is 'responsible' for Jan 6th, then WHY did one of the domestic terrorist… https://t.co/mXooVg4GLq— Jake Lobin (@Jake Lobin) 1627397394.0
@AndrewSolender Not that you all didn't know this. But there is clearly no level to which Stefanik won't sink. Absolute gutter trash— Cliff Schecter (@Cliff Schecter) 1627393971.0
Elise Stefanik, who's now denying the Capitol riots, will tell whatever lie the Repubs assign her: she's JD Vance's… https://t.co/ER4VtVWs7u— Paul Rudnick (@Paul Rudnick) 1627397711.0
I don't remember Nancy Pelosi telling a crowd of people to march on the Capitol or to call for "trial by combat." S… https://t.co/vgMd5ErnJt— The Rude Pundit (@The Rude Pundit) 1627394314.0
If you lie to conceal the truth about a violent and deadly insurrection against our country, then you are a domesti… https://t.co/P4GPkrhjH7— True Blue 🇺🇸🏳️🌈 (@True Blue 🇺🇸🏳️🌈) 1627396748.0
Elise Stefanik is a despicable liar & vile lowlife & grossly unfit to hold public office. Stefanik shows how someon… https://t.co/9l1l8y3GeY— Charles Campisi (@Charles Campisi) 1627395515.0
Imagine wanting anything badly enough that you'd sell your soul the way Elise Stefanik has. https://t.co/oWUA9gDChF— Mark Jacob (@Mark Jacob) 1627394815.0
@AndrewSolender When Elise Stefanik was first elected to Congress in 2014, she ran as a "new kind of Republican," a… https://t.co/DlKhDTfE8O— Russell Drew (@Russell Drew) 1627394582.0
"Also, the Jews bear responsibility for the Holocaust." — Rep. Elise Stefanik, probably https://t.co/cHQZy9T3KF— Goldy (@Goldy) 1627396062.0
When you try to defend the indefensible, you say batshit crazy things like Elise Stefanik did.— 🫐𝔻𝕌𝔽𝔽𝕐🫐 (@🫐𝔻𝕌𝔽𝔽𝕐🫐) 1627397560.0
I agree with Elise Stefanik - the American people deserve to know the truth. The Select Committee will find the tru… https://t.co/kk9yoagON1— mikepella loves Voting Rights (@mikepella loves Voting Rights) 1627394595.0