'Absolute gutter trash': Elise Stefanik buried for last-minute attempt to blame Nancy Pelosi for Capitol riot
Screengrab.

House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (R-NY) was buried under an avalanche of criticism on Tuesday morning after appearing at a press conference in front of the Capitol on the day a House select committee began hearings on the Jan 6th riot that sent lawmakers -- including herself -- fleeing for their lives.

Addressing reporters, she tried to pin the blame for the violent events of the day on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), saying, "The American people deserve to know the truth. That Nancy Pelosi bears responsibility, as speaker of the House, for the tragedy that occurred on Jan. 6."

After video of her speech went viral, critics of the New York lawmaker -- who attained her leadership position after Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) was ousted from the position for criticizing former President Donald Trump -- was the recipient of a flood of criticism for a last-ditch attempt to gaslight the country before the hearings began.

You can see some comments below:

















