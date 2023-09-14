Trump gets win as Fani Willis agrees to name 30 suspected co-conspirators
Fani Willis on Facebook.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has agreed to shared the names of 30 unindicted co-conspirators with former President Donald Trump and his co-defendants in the Georgia election racketeering case, The Messenger reported on Thursday.

The agreement follows a ruling by Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee.

Willis has charged 18 other people in connection with the plot besides Trump, including attorneys Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman, Sidney Powell, and Ken Chesebro, former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark and a number of Republican operatives and county officials, including many who served as fake electors.

Earlier today, Judge McAfee also ruled that Powell and Chesebro must be tried separately from Trump and the other defendants, due to their exercise of rights under Georgia's speedy trial laws.

Disclosure of the identities of unindicted co-conspirators to the defense usually occurs within 10 days before trial, or at a time ordered by courts. Currently, they are only identified officially as "Individual 1" through "Individual 30."

Often, however, observers of a case can make educated guesses about a co-conspirator's identity; in the federal election case against Trump brought by Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith, many of the alleged co-conspirators' identities were easily deduced, with some even publicly acknowledging their identities.

In the Georgia case, at least one of the unindicted co-conspirators appears to be state Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, whom Willis was barred from prosecuting by a state judge due to a conflict of interest.

