'They're on thin ice': NY Times reporter reveals Fox News' perilous position

New York Times reporter Jeremy Peters has been in the courtroom watching the Dominion Voting Systems defamation case against Fox News, and he said it's becoming clear the network's lawyers "are on thin ice."

In a debate with the other panelists, MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace questioned why Fox News hasn't settled with Dominion.

"Every day, more damaging stuff comes out," Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg said. "How many times do you have to step on a rake before you get hurt? I think they haven't settled because they'd have to go on the air every 30 minutes and say, 'We were wrong. The election was not stolen. Go on with your day.' They are so worried about losing their audience with Newsmax. They'd rather go down with a sinking ship than make those admissions."

Peters explained that he heard Fox is already focusing on an appeal because they assume they're going to lose. Meanwhile, Dominion isn't going to settle without a public apology. Something like that might destroy the network, though.

"That's where executives are looking because they realize that it's going to be a tough case for them to win in Delaware," he explained. "They also — that's exactly right, this point about having to apologize, Dominion wants not only a lot of money from Fox but they want an apology. They want an acknowledgment from Fox that it was wrong to report what it did about voter fraud and its machines. They are not going to get that absent some major, major change in thinking inside Fox that I'm just unaware of."

"I'm not even aware of any kind of discussions taking place around that. So this case, I think, is going to be with us for a while. And it's just the lack of a settlement so far is just one more way that is so extraordinary. You just don't see cases like this go to trial. You don't see cases like this where there are reams of damning evidence that points to actual malice in the way that there is in this case, so this one is one for the books."

