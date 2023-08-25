The pressure is on for some of Donald Trump's co-defendants in Georgia to flip and testify against the former president, and a legal expert explained how that was baked into the prosecutor's case.

The ex-president was indicted in Fulton County on racketeering and other charges related to his post-election conduct, and Florida prosecutor Dave Aronberg told MSNBC's "Morning Joe" that the district attorney there had rounded up a coterie of accused co-conspirators to ensure Trump's conviction.

"I think it was part of [district attorney] Fani Willis' strategy in indicting 19 people, that some of them would flip, and she wouldn't have to go to trial against all 19," said Aronberg, the state attorney for Palm Beach County. "Look, RICO cases are very expensive to defend, and they're trying to crowdsource the money, raise money online, and some of them are doing so. But they're all charged with RICO, all 19. No matter how big or small their involvement in the scheme, it is a daunting task, intimidating. I expect a bunch of them to flip."

Aronberg also took aim at Trump-allied Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), who was flexing his powers as House Judiciary Committee chairman in an effort to peek into the Fulton County probe.

"It is rich that he is sending out, you know, demands for information and subpoenas to prosecutors, when he didn't comply with his own subpoena from the Jan. 6 committee," Aronberg said.

"He needs to learn a little thing about separation of powers, you know? He is trying to get involved in an executive branch investigation, a prosecution, when he has nothing to do with it. That's one of the things that's great about this job we have as prosecutors, is that Jim Jordan is not our boss. This is exactly what you said, it is performance art, it is a gesture."

"When he says, 'Hey, I want to find out if you coordinated with [special counsel] Jack Smith,' really? We're state prosecutors, we work with federal prosecutors all the time. I had a meeting with the feds yesterday. So, yes, you can find out that we actually spoke with other federal counterparts. Like, what a shock, the moon is not actually made out of cheese. You know, this is a pathetic act of sycophancy."



Watch the video below or at this link.