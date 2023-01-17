Republicans have no idea where to put George Santos
George Santos, R-N.Y., at a conference in Las Vegas last month. (Wade Vandervort/AFP)

Investigation requests were already submitted to the House Ethics Committee for newly elected Rep. George Santos (R-NY) and it's making the Republican leadership question what committee to put him on as a holding place.

GOP lawmakers told CNN's Manu Raju on Tuesday that Santos would get a committee assignment because the "concern among Republicans is that if they deny George Santos committees now, it’d set a precedent for other members who are facing intense scrutiny from the press but have not been charged with a crime."

He also said that there are "several GOP [committee] chairs" who told the leadership that they don't want Santos anywhere near their committees.

Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said that he always "had a few questions" about Santos and that he found out about the Santos campaign fundraiser who posed as a McCarthy aide to score campaign cash.

McCarthy said that Santos would serve in his full capacity as the investigations play out. There are also probes into Santos from the state and federal levels as well as a possibility that Santos could be called to Brazil to face possible charges of check fraud alleged by homemaker Adriana Damasceno.

“I just want someone to stop him,” said Damasceno, who said Santos forced her to lose her home when he drained her bank account. “He is not going to stop. Anthony is a dangerous person when he is cornered. He walks all over people. He will not stop.”

Meanwhile, those in Santos' New York district are working on a plan to have him removed from office.

